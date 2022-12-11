Jamshedpur: XLRI felicitates students at alumni homecoming ceremony

Jamshedpur: On the occasion of the "Annual Alumni Homecoming 2022," XLRI- Xavier School of Management hosted a Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony to honour its illustrious former students. This year, the institute's Distinguished Alumnus Awards were given to ten distinguished graduates in six categories.

The two-day-long celebration was held on December 10-11, 2022, where over 250 alums participated. Many alumni of Batch of 1980 and 1984 also joined for Homecoming 2022 celebrations this year.

Read Also Jamshedpur: XLRI conducts 30th JRD Tata oration

Shri Pushp Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd [PMIR 1986], received the Lifetime Achievement Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Uday Shankar Sinha, Regional Managing Director, Heineken Asia [PGDM BM 1994], and Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director HR & CHRO Hindustan Unilever & Unilever South Asia [PMIR 1999], received the Practicing Manager Distinguished Alumnus Award.