Jamshedpur: XLRI conducts 30th JRD Tata oration

Jamshedpur: On November 19, 2022, the Xavier School of Management XLRI hosted the 31st JRD Tata Oration on Business Ethics at the Tata Auditorium on the XLRI Jamshedpur Campus.

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman of Tata SIS Airlines and Director of Tata Sons Ltd, delivered the oration this year On Business Ethics.

“Integrity and Ethics is a single word for me, not two words," he began. “Topmost valuable Indian ethical brands 2022 includes Tata, Infosys, LIC, Reliance, Airtel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Mahindra, HCL - according to a research done by a Tata Employee. 935,000 talented and motivated employees work for Tata Groups in more than 100 countries across the 6 continents and for the 7th year in running, Tata Steel has been recognised as the world’s most ethical company”, he said.