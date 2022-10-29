e-Paper Get App
Jammu University to organize youth festival 'Sangam' with Indian army

The festival's highlights will include paragliding, white water rafting on the Chenab River, trekking, rock climbing, and rappelling

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
The army along with the University of Jammu is to host a five-day youth festival called 'Sangam 2022' beginning October 31 at the varsity's Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The event is being held two years after a decline in Covid cases to instil a sense of belonging to the nation, promote communal harmony among youth, and boost tourism. During a press conference, the army's Rashtriya Rifles, in collaboration with the Bhaderwah campus, unveiled the festival's teaser.

From October 31 to November 4, approximately 1,200 students from 34 colleges, universities, and satellite campuses will take part in the festival, according to Col Rajat Parmar, Commanding Officer 4-Rashtriya Rifles.

The festival's highlights will include paragliding, white water rafting on the Chenab River, trekking, rock climbing, and rappelling. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with successful young entrepreneurs, he added.

 "This year, we have decided to organise the festival on a larger scale than earlier and we have been receiving overwhelming response," the university's Public Relations Officer at its Bhaderwah campus Aarif Khateeb said. "Our focus is to promote national integration and communal harmony. We will also make the participating youth ambassadors of adventure tourism in Chenab region," he said.

