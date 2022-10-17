IIM Jammu professor makes it to Stanford University's list of top 2% scientists

Dr. Rambalak Yadav | researchgate.net

New Delhi: Dr. Rambalak Yadav, assistant professor of marketing at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, was named to Stanford University's list of the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Professor Yadav has so far published more than 30 research articles in reputable publications on both the national and international levels. His areas of interest in research include internet shopping, green consumption, and pro-environmental behaviour. Yadav has edited a number of international magazines' special issues and is a member of the Journal of Consumer Behavior's Editorial Review Board.

The list also included researchers from other Indian universities, including Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). 21 JMI researchers made it to the list while 74 BHU scientists, including 32 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), 36 BHU doctors, and six from the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU). 42 faculty members from Jadavpur University have also made the list. Scientists from all fields, including science, engineering, technology management, etc., are represented on the list. About 2,000 000 scientists from all over the world are represented on the list, which spans 176 subfields and 22 major scientific subjects.

“From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues,” IIM Jammu has said in an official statement.

The top 2% are determined by the bibliometric index using Scopus and Elsevier data, which measures the scientific accomplishments of academics. The Scopus H-index, the impact factor, the total number of citations, etc. are some of the evaluation criteria in addition to the number of publications.