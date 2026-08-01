Jammu Bets Big On Water Conservation With 1,000 School Rainwater Harvesting Projects |

Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation will develop more than 1,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting structures in schools as part of a water conservation campaign aimed at promoting sustainable water management, an official said on Saturday.

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In addition to schools, similar rainwater harvesting systems will be installed in government buildings across the city, with the civic body deciding to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new building permissions, the official said.

In line with the nationwide 'Catch the Rain' campaign under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav on Friday inaugurated a rooftop rainwater harvesting structure at the Government High School in Gandhi Nagar.

“More than 1,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting structures will be developed in schools under the campaign. Similar structures will also be installed in government buildings, and rainwater harvesting will be made mandatory for all new building permissions issued by the JMC,” Yadav said.

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Rainwater falling on school rooftops, usually lost through drains and nallahs, will now be channelled through specially designed pipelines to recharge the groundwater table, he said.

The month-long campaign will include awareness programmes, community outreach activities and the promotion of rainwater harvesting practices across Jammu, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)