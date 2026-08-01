AAI Clears 11 New Flying Training Centres To Meet Demand For 30,000+ Pilots & Reduce Dependence On Foreign Flying Schools | X / @BharatTechIND

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen domestic pilot training capacity and reduce reliance on foreign flying schools, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has successfully completed the tender process for 11 new Flying Training Organisation (FTO) slots at seven of its airports under the latest e-tender round launched in February 2026.

The technical bids were opened on 30 April 2026 and financial bids on 22 May 2026. The entire process has been successful for all sites, AAI documents state.

India's civil aviation sector is set for rapid expansion with the Ministry of Civil Aviation estimating a requirement of over 30,000 to 31,800 additional pilots over the next decade. Indian carriers are expected to induct around 500 more aircraft in the next five years while the airport network is projected to grow by 50 more airports.

Currently, India has 41 DGCA-approved FTOs operating from 63 flying bases (as of April 2026). Without faster expansion of domestic training capacity, the growing demand cannot be met sustainably, the AAI note warns.

In 2021, nine FTO slots were awarded at five airports and in 2022, six more slots were awarded at 5 airports. In addition, the AAI Board had approved allotment of land on a card rate basis for 25 years at 20 airports to encourage FTO development.

The 11 new FTOs are projected to add 60 to 70 training aircraft in the initial phase, scaling up to a combined fleet of 110 to 120 aircraft at full capacity, along with multiple simulators and training devices. These facilities are expected to create an initial annual training capacity of 400 to 500 aviation professionals, including cadet pilots and technical trainees. At full maturity, the output could rise to approximately 1500 professionals per year, with a core output of 700 to 750 cadets and trainees.

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This additional capacity will help to reduce dependence on overseas pilot training, retain training expenditure within India, improve utilisation of regional airports and make them ideal for ab-initio flying training.

Domestic pilot licensing numbers have already shown strong growth; CPL issuances rose from 640 in 2018 to 1628 in 2024. In a recent year, DGCA also issued 615 CPLs to foreign-trained cadets alongside a massive 2309 Student Pilot Licences, reflecting rising domestic enrolment.

The new FTOs at regional airports are expected to further accelerate this trend by offering more accessible and cost-effective training options for aspiring pilots while improving productive use of airport infrastructure.

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