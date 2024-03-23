Jammu And Kashmir Postpones 8th Grade Exams, Excluding English: JKSCERT Announcement

Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has announced a recent decision to postpone all 8th grade exams, excluding English. This decision was made in response to requests from various groups within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Joint Director Central for JKSCERT, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO), stated that the postponement is due to logistical challenges and the need to ensure fair examination processes across the region.

The council's joint director emphasized the significance of timely distribution of exam materials. Concern was expressed regarding the late arrival of confidential materials, including question papers for Kashmiri and English subjects. The delayed delivery of these crucial materials has disrupted the normal schedule for exam preparation, causing inconvenience to exam centers and department heads in Srinagar, as reported by Greater Kashmir..

Read Also Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

The regional language exam for 8th grade students, which was supposed to take place on April 7th, has been postponed because the question papers arrived late. The main reason for the delay is the unavailability of question papers for the Kashmiri subjects. Representatives from JKSCERT have mentioned logistical difficulties and the lack of question papers as the reasons for rescheduling the exam..

According to the official statement, the Middle Standard Examinations, originally scheduled for March 24th, 26th, and 29th in soft zones, and March 26th and 29th in hard zones, have been delayed. The new dates for these exams in both zones have not been determined yet, but the JKSCERT has guaranteed that the revised schedules will be disclosed at a later stage.