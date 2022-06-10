Jamia students stage protest, demand arrest of Nupur Sharma

IStock images

New Delhi : Jamia Millia Islamia students staged a protest on the varsity campus in the city against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

The students, who gathered in large numbers at Gate no-7 of the varsity, demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma "for hurting religious sentiments", said student outfit Campus Front of India.

They raised slogans against the BJP and Sharma. They also held placards against Nupur Sharma.

"Nupur Sharma has hurt religious sentiments. Strict action should be taken against her and she should be put behind bars," a Campus Front of India member said.

The controversy over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row grew intense domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, the police officials had said.

Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against a religious figure, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR.