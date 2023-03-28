Jamia Millia Islamia to get medical college; Centre asks for expenditure cost and other details

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) | IANS

The Centre has asked Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to submit a details of expenditure, projection of the students and faculty strength and other details for the establishment of a medical college in the varsity.

Last year in October on the occasion of 102nd foundation day, JMI's Vice chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that a medical college is an important requirement for the South East Delhi neighbourhood where the university is located and would also be helpful for medical aspirants living in adjoining arears like Noida.

Acknowledging the proposal, The Mos (Ministry of education), Subhas Sarkar informed the Lok Sabha, “A letter of intent has been received from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for establishment of a Medical College.

This Ministry, in response, has asked JMI to submit a basic concept note comprising details of expenditure, projection of the students and faculty strength and the requirements of regulatory approvals in order to assess the matter holistically.”

Replying to a question whether the Government is encouraging the institutions which are performing well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the minister said, “In order to incentivise the institutions performing well in the India Rankings conducted by the education ministry, schemes like STARS (Scheme for Transformational and Advanced Research and Sciences) and PMRF (Prime Minister’s Research Fellows) has included NIRF ranking as one of the eligibility criteria for identification of institutions.”

In January this year, Jamia Vice Chancellor of Jamia met President of India Droupadi Murmu and sought her nod for a couple of developments for the university.

During the meeting, Professor Akhtar requested the president to consider the excellent performance of JMI on various parameters and to grant permissions to the university, regarding the status of the Institute of Eminence.