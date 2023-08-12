Jamia Millia Islamia Organises Tiranga Rally To Commemorate 76th year Of Indian Independence

Jamia Millia Islamia |

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar flagged off a Tiranga Rally on Saturday at the Vice Chancellor's Office premises as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to commemorate 76th year of Indian Independence, a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the university said.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Akhtar said, Jamia is celebrating 76th Independence Day with great zeal, enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. We are organising a number of programmes to celebrate these glorious years of progressive independent India. I appeal to everyone to host Tiranga at their offices and residences to foster the spirit of nationalism and make Har Ghar Tiranga campaign successful".

Students from Jamia university, Jamia Schools, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, teaching and non-teaching staff including Deans, HoDs and senior faculty members participated in the rally in large numbers with patriotic fervour, the statement read.

The rally was organised under the supervision of Professor Muslim Khan, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences in JMI. Holding tricolors in their hands and shouting patriotic slogans, the participants in the rally passed through the Maulana Mohammed Ali Marg, covered the whole campus and culminated at the Dean Office, Faculty of Social Science, JMI.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Tiranga is being hoisted on top of buildings and other important places of the university. Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women studies and Premchand Archives and Literary Centre of the university are jointly organising a program to commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day where presentation, panel discussion, question and answer session and a Photo Exhibition on incidents leading up to India's partition will be held on 14th August, 2023, the statement added.