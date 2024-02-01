Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Admissions For Pre-Primary To Class 11 |

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the online application procedure for admissions to pre-primary, 1, 6, and 9 levels at schools connected with Jamia Millia Islamia will open on February 1. Applications for class 11 admission in the arts, commerce, and science streams of the institutions will open on March 1.

For the upcoming academic year, the university has made available the combined prospectus for the following four of its schools: Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School, Jamia Senior Secondary School, and Mushir Fatima Nursery School. Beginning on February 1, the offline application process for Balak Mata Centres will also be open.

How to apply?

To be considered for admission to the Balak Mata Centres located in Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh, candidates must submit an offline application. The date on which all associated schools are required to receive application forms is February 29.

Merit list for Delhi nursery admission out

The first merit list for Nursery admissions in Delhi Schools was released earlier in mid January as per the schedule announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), New Delhi.

The education department is all set to unveil the initial merit list of accepted applicants for pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (kindergarten), and Class 1 on January 12, 2024.

This list will be accessible at all private and unaided schools across Delhi and marks a crucial stage in the competitive admissions process for the 2024-25 academic year.

The admission process, which began on November 23, 2023, will end on March 8, 2024.

