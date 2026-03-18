Jamia Millia Islamia Expands Academic Horizons With 30 New Programmes, Multiple Entry FYUP, & Enhanced Accessibility For 2026–27

Jamia Millia Islamia | File (representational Pic)

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced 30 new programmes for the upcoming academic session, significantly expanding its academic offerings across disciplines, university officials said on Tuesday.

The university has also set March 25, 2026, as the deadline for applications to its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses, urging prospective students to complete the process in time.

The online application process commenced on February 20, with the release of the university prospectus.

The new programmes include BA (Hons) Japanese Studies, BA (Hons) German Studies, BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture; BA (Hons) Human Resource Management, MSc (Renewable Energy); BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence); BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology), among others.

"Significantly, there has been no increase in course fees across all programmes for 2026-27. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, admissions under the multiple entry mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programs (FYUP) will commence from the academic session 2026–27, offering enhanced flexibility to students," a university official said.

To improve accessibility for candidates across the country, Jamia has added three new test centres in Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj, taking the total number to 11. Existing centres include Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut, and Bhopal.

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In line with the central government's agenda for internationalisation of higher education and to increase the intake of foreign students in Indian universities, Jamia has substantially reduced fees for foreign students under the general and supernumerary categories, the official said.

A region-wise differential fee structure has been introduced for students from SAARC countries, West Asian countries, and African and Latin American countries across eligible UG, PG, and diploma programmes, he said.

According to Jamia, online application forms for programmes requiring entrance tests will be available until March 25, while applications under the multiple entry mode for FYUP courses, subject to vacant seats, will be available until April 10.

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