 Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online Programmes Extended
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online Programmes Extended

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online Programmes Extended

CDOE, JMI offers a variety of programmes, including Postgraduate programmes like M.A. in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, amongst others.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Millia Islamia | File

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that admissions are open for the 2024-25 session (September 2024 Batch). The last date for submitting application forms has been extended from August 31, 2024 to September 7, 2024.

CDOE, JMI offers a variety of programmes, including Postgraduate programmes like M.A. in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, and M. Com, as well as Undergraduate programmes such as B.A. (General), BBA, B. Com, and BCIBF. Additionally, PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programmes including PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE, CCHNT, and CIT are available, all based on merit from qualifying exams.

Important Dates

Applicants will be called for documents verification between 17 to 27 September 2024 and are advised to check their email for the same.

FPJ Shorts
5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School
5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School
7 Eco-Friendly Decoration Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi
7 Eco-Friendly Decoration Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Read Also
JMI & University Of Applied Sciences Erfurt, Germany, Conclude Academic Exchange
article-image

For UG and PG programmes requiring entrance tests, the B.Ed. notification will be released later, and the MBA entrance test is rescheduled for 22nd September 2024 instead of 15th September 2024, with the exam centre located within JMI campus. 

Applicants appearing for the MBA entrance test will be able to download their hall ticket from the examination portal one week prior to the entrance date.

Please note that MBA, MAHRM, MA Geography, MA Islamic Studies, BCIBF, and PGDGI are currently offered only in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

For more details, candidates should visit https://jmicoe.in/ or https://jmi.ac.in/cdoe . Applicants are advised to read the information carefully given in the prospectus and ensure their eligibility before submission of online admission application form.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School

5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

5 Surprising Reasons Students Are Bored With Studies

5 Surprising Reasons Students Are Bored With Studies

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online...

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online...