Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online Programmes Extended

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that admissions are open for the 2024-25 session (September 2024 Batch). The last date for submitting application forms has been extended from August 31, 2024 to September 7, 2024.

CDOE, JMI offers a variety of programmes, including Postgraduate programmes like M.A. in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, HRM, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, and M. Com, as well as Undergraduate programmes such as B.A. (General), BBA, B. Com, and BCIBF. Additionally, PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programmes including PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE, CCHNT, and CIT are available, all based on merit from qualifying exams.

Important Dates

Applicants will be called for documents verification between 17 to 27 September 2024 and are advised to check their email for the same.

For UG and PG programmes requiring entrance tests, the B.Ed. notification will be released later, and the MBA entrance test is rescheduled for 22nd September 2024 instead of 15th September 2024, with the exam centre located within JMI campus.

Applicants appearing for the MBA entrance test will be able to download their hall ticket from the examination portal one week prior to the entrance date.

Please note that MBA, MAHRM, MA Geography, MA Islamic Studies, BCIBF, and PGDGI are currently offered only in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

For more details, candidates should visit https://jmicoe.in/ or https://jmi.ac.in/cdoe . Applicants are advised to read the information carefully given in the prospectus and ensure their eligibility before submission of online admission application form.