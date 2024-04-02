JAM Results Declared By IIT Madras, Direct Link To View Scorecard Inside

Representative Image

The Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2024 scorecards were made public by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) on Tuesday. On the JAM official website, those who took the test can view their scorecards.

Those who pass the IIT JAM 2024 exam will have the opportunity to apply to a number of post-bachelor degree programmes offered by IISc and IITs, including the MSc (2 years), MSc PhD, Joint MSc PhD, MSc-MTech, and others.

Click on the link below to download the scorecard:

IIT JAM 2024 Scorecard



How to view the results of IIT JAM 2024?

Visit the jam.iitm.ac.in test webpage.

Go to the results page for JAM 2024.

Type in your JOAPS password and enrollment/email ID.

Download and submit your scorecard.

The period for submitting an online admission application was September 5, 2023–October 25, 2023. On February 11, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) version of the three-hour IIT JAM 2024 exam was administered at many test locations throughout the nation.

February 11 was the day of the entrance exam. The outcome was available on March 22, a Friday.



Approximately 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT are available to those who pass the Joint Admissions Test (JAM).