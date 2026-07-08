 Jaipur Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Senior SMS Medical College Professor Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Home, Probe Underway
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Jaipur Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Senior SMS Medical College Professor Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Home, Probe Underway

A 58-year-old senior professor at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, N L Disania, allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Jhotwara on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said no suicide note was found, and the reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear. An investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Jaipur Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Senior SMS Medical College Professor Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Home, Probe Underway
Jaipur Tragedy: 58-Year-Old Senior SMS Medical College Professor Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Home, Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: A 58-year-old senior professor at Sawai Man Singh Medical College allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

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N L Disania allegedly hanged himself from a hook on a tin shed after going upstairs at his house in the Jhotwara area, they said.

His son found him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said, adding that the body has been sent to the SMS hospital mortuary for postmortem.

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Disania was a senior professor at the medical college and an expert in forensic medicine, they said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Singh of Jhotwara police station said that no suicide note was recovered and the reasons for the suicide are not clear.

"The matter is being investigated," he said. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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