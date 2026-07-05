Teacher Eligibility Test Row: School Education Department Plans To Move SC For Relief To 2005-09 Recruited Teachers | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department is planning to seek exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for nearly 70,000 teachers recruited between 2005 and 2009.

According to senior department officials, the department is not pursuing the entire petition and is instead planning to approach the Supreme Court (SC) with a fresh plea once the court reopens.

Teachers recruited between 2005 and 2009 were appointed after clearing recruitment examinations conducted by the state government.

However, those recruitment tests were not TET and were not conducted in accordance with the norms prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Sources said that after consultations with the Law Department and senior advocates, the state government is likely to file a fresh petition in the SC within a week.

The plea will argue that teachers recruited between 2005 and 2009 had already qualified through a government selection process and, therefore, should be exempted from appearing for the TET.

Department officials believe that the chances of securing relief are limited, given the SC's earlier rulings.

However, they said the legal initiative is being undertaken in the interest of the affected teachers. If the apex court grants relief, nearly half of the teachers currently required to clear the TET could benefit.

Vyapam conducted exams in 2005-06

The department first conducted teacher recruitment examinations through the Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in 2005-06. A second recruitment drive through Vyapam was held in 2008-09.

Later, recruitment examinations for Gurujis and instructors were conducted in 2010-11 and 2012-13, following which they were appointed as teachers.

SC extended deadline till August 2028

After the SC directed the state to conduct the TET for in-service teachers, teacher organisations opposed the move.

Both the department and teacher associations filed separate petitions seeking relief, but the court reiterated that qualifying the TET is mandatory and that no exemption could be granted.

The court, however, provided partial relief by extending the deadline for clearing the examination until August 2028.

It also clarified that teachers who fail in their first attempt will be allowed to appear in every subsequent TET.

Will follow SC verdict on TET, says minister

Contrary to the School Education Department's stand, school education minister Uday Pratap Singh said the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court and the state government will abide by whatever verdict the court delivers.

Speaking in Betul on Sunday, Singh said the department is preparing for all possible outcomes to ensure the process is carried out in a systematic manner. As of now, the SC has not pronounced its final judgment, he said.