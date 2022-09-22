e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

The scholarship enables her to participate in an exchange program with a 150-year-old French institution

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
unsplash

Jaipur: Akanksha Kumari, a fourth-year Jewellery Design student at ARCH College of Design, has been awarded the Campus France Charpak Exchange Scholarship 2022.

Campus France is a government institution that operates under the French Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research and is a part of the French Embassy in India.

The programme is intended for Indian students across all fields and streams of study who are enrolled in an Indian institution at the Bachelor's or Master's degree level and want to participate in a semester exchange.

Prof. Benoy Thoompunkal, International Research Director at the ARCH College, said, “Akansha will be offered a monthly stipend of 700 Euros under the Charpak Exchange Program. The Scholarship enables her to participate in an exchange program with a 150-year-old French institution for Jewellery design, Ecole Boulle, in Paris, France.”

Read Also
Indian students now the second largest group at German universities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Renaming the university cannot erase fame, Jr NTR

Andhra Pradesh: Renaming the university cannot erase fame, Jr NTR

Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Mumbai: 93% rise in hiring fresh college graduates, says report

Mumbai: 93% rise in hiring fresh college graduates, says report

NTA declares important dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022; check here

NTA declares important dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022; check here

DU: Others to follow CUET admissions amidst St. Stephen's controversy

DU: Others to follow CUET admissions amidst St. Stephen's controversy