Jaipur: Jewelry design student bags a scholarship to France

Jaipur: Akanksha Kumari, a fourth-year Jewellery Design student at ARCH College of Design, has been awarded the Campus France Charpak Exchange Scholarship 2022.

Campus France is a government institution that operates under the French Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research and is a part of the French Embassy in India.

The programme is intended for Indian students across all fields and streams of study who are enrolled in an Indian institution at the Bachelor's or Master's degree level and want to participate in a semester exchange.

Prof. Benoy Thoompunkal, International Research Director at the ARCH College, said, “Akansha will be offered a monthly stipend of 700 Euros under the Charpak Exchange Program. The Scholarship enables her to participate in an exchange program with a 150-year-old French institution for Jewellery design, Ecole Boulle, in Paris, France.”

