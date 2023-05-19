Jaipur girl wins joint scholarship worth INR 6 million by Deakin University, Rajasthan Royals

Simran Preet is offered a 100% tuition fee waiver for the full duration of her studies onshore at a Deakin university campus in Victoria, Australia | Official

Mumbai: Australian Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals have joined forces to create a joint scholarship for Indian students, valued at more than INR 6 million, as a crucial component of their collaboration and ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility and possibilities for global education.

This year, the winner of this prestigious scholarship is none other than Ms Simran Preet Kaur Pannu, a bright student of the prestigious Delhi Public School (DPS), Jaipur.

Simran Preet is offered a 100% tuition fee waiver for the full duration of her studies onshore at a Deakin university campus in Victoria, Australia. She will also get inducted into the Vice-Chancellor’s Professional Excellence Program (VCPEP), which will allow her to represent herself and the University in prestigious forums alongside senior officials from the government, corporations, and academia.

The winner was announced at a recent event held at Neerja Modi School, Jaipur on 15 May 2023 in the presence of star players of the Rajasthan Royals team Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Rathore and Dishant Yagnik; Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO Deakin University (South Asia); senior management and staff of Neerja Modi School; members of the Deakin University South Asia team and students from various schools of Jaipur.

Acknowledging the significance of the scholarship she won and her plans at Deakin University, Simran Preet says, “I had put faith in my faculty and counsellors and applied for this scholarship. I wasn’t expecting to win but I was hopeful and now I am really grateful to Deakin University for this scholarship. Through this scholarship I can be self-reliant and will not obligate my family members with the expenditures. I am committed to bringing a positive and impactful transformation to the world with my set of knowledge, experience, and this prestigious scholarship by your esteemed university.”

The partnership between Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals instituted originally in 2014, is truly symbolic of the deepening ties between Australia and India. This joint scholarship re-affirms the commitment and dedication of both partners towards creating opportunities and new age pathways for increasing accessibility of Indian students for quality global education.

