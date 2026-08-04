Jai Hind College's Arthanomics 2026 Returns With ‘The Unaccounted Economy’ Theme |

Mumbai: From 4th to 6th August 2026, Jai Hind College's Department of Economics returns with the 13th edition of Arthanomics - India's largest Business and Economics Festival—this year themed The Unaccounted Economy. For three days, economics escapes the pages of textbooks and comes alive through strategy, negotiation, and decision-making, inviting students to experience the world of business the way it truly operates: dynamic, unpredictable, and often beyond the reach of official records.

Every August, the corridors of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, transform into a bustling marketplace where participants don't simply compete - they build underground empires, navigate live auction floors, pitch morally grey brands, and witness fictional economies rise and collapse. This year's nine flagship events delve into the informal markets, underground trade, and off-the-books systems that quietly influence economies despite remaining invisible in conventional statistics. It is this unique blend of academic insight and immersive learning that has cemented Arthanomics' legacy over the past thirteen years.

Before the festival officially opens, however, comes the tradition that sets everything in motion – Day 0. Held on 28th July, the pre-event transformed the campus into a celebration of anticipation and excitement. Interactive games, a high-energy flashmob, and the now-iconic Arthanomics chant drew students into the festival's orbit, while sponsors Mossant (Kombucha) and Snackino added to the excitement through engaging brand activations that kept the campus buzzing throughout the day.

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Behind the spectacle stood the dedication of Chairpersons Faalisha Misttry and Madhvi Gumber, Vice Chairperson Prajit A. Gulrajani, and the entire Arthanomics team, whose vision turned a promotional event into the perfect curtain-raiser. The spark has been lit, the countdown has begun, and as 4th August approaches, The Unaccounted Economy is ready to open for business.