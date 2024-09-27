Jai Hind College Emphasises ‘Tourism, Peace, And sustainability’ On World Tourism Day

The fair was inaugurated by the Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Sere-charlet, who praised India's rich cultural heritage and encouraged innovative thinking in tourism. | Jai Hind College

Mumbai: Jai Hind College's Department of Bachelor of Vocation Travel and Tourism Management (BVoc TTM) hosted a World Tourism Day Industry Symposium on September 27, 2024, focusing on the theme: "Tourism, Peace, and Sustainability". The three day event, which commenced on the 25th, culminated with a grand finale on 27th.

An esteemed panel of speakers included Vinita Ved Singhal, IAS, Secretary of the Labour Department; Gaurav Jha from IRCTC; Manjiri Kamalpurkar, Assistant Director of India Tourism; Manu Kashyap, Director of Windmill Holidays Pvt. Ltd.; alumnus Pradeep; and Hussain Patel, Director of TripJack. On this occasion, a Yuva Tourism Club was launched by Jai Hind College. The theme for this year, as suggested by UNWTO, emphasised "Tourism & Peace," exploring how tourism practices can contribute to a harmonious society and promote cultural understanding and sustainability.

Professor Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, Principal of the college, emphasised on the immense potential of tourism in India, encouraging students to value heritage and promote sustainability through their actions and innovations. He highlighted that students in the Bvoc Travel and Tourism Management program engage in over 1,000 hours of internships, leading to substantial experiential learning and successful placements.

“The World Tourism Day celebration is an initiative of the Bachelor of Vocation in Travel and Tourism Management department, which includes 160 students enrolled in an internship-integrated program designed to align with industry demand and skill requirements. The department actively implements initiatives that enhance students' skills, fostering problem-solving and critical thinking abilities,” said its coordinator, Dr. Archana Mishra.

Government initiatives highlighted

This year's celebration coincided with the students' fest, Voyage-24, a prominent travel-focused festival in the city. The World Tourism Day program also highlighted government initiatives, including the Travel for Life initiative, the Dekho Apna Desh promotion scheme, and support through various apprenticeship and skill development programs, including the Yuva Tourism Club initiative aimed at fostering tourism awareness and eco-tourism.

The celebration on September 26 and 27 featured a student seminar, an intercollegiate event with participants from Hinduja College, HR College, Thakur Institute of Hospitality Management, KJ Somaiya College, and others, focusing on the UNWTO's World Tourism Day theme. A tourism fair named ‘Cultural Serai' was also held showcasing local artists and vendors, including block printing, lac bangles, food stalls, and booths from French Allianz, Riya Travels, and IRCTC. The fair was inaugurated by the Consul General of France, Jean-Marc Sere-charlet, who praised India's rich cultural heritage and encouraged innovative thinking in tourism.

Panel discussion on tourism

A panel discussion was also held addressing four key topics: unlocking India's tourism potential, the importance of public-private partnerships, skilling for the tourism sector, and emerging trends in MICE and travel entrepreneurship. The panel included industry experts such as Ashutosh Rathod, Principal Secretary of Food and Drugs, Government of Maharashtra; Rajesh Gohar, MD of Ambition Consulting; Mona Cheriyan; President abd Group Head HR, Thomas Cook India Limited, Adil Bajirao of Krishna Leisure Holidays LLP; and Shashank Mishra, CEO of SportsConnect.

The event received support by the Ministry of Tourism, India Tourism, IRCTC, MTF Events, Thomas Cook India Limited, Veena World, TripJack, the French Consulate, and Alliance francaise Bombay, Hiker Wolf and few others.

The event was organised by a dedicated team of students from all three years, guided by faculty members and the Head of the Department. The core organising team included Aditya Sawalakhe, Kaisha Kothari, Tanishka Chitre, Madhura Jangam, Ishita, Mahenoor, Diya, Zainab, Aaditte, and Behram.