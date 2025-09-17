Jadavpur University To Fence Campus Water Bodies After Student's Tragic Death | File Pic

Kolkata: In the wake of the death of a female student whose body was recovered from a pond, Jadavpur University authorities have decided to fence off water bodies within the campus to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in an administrative meeting held at Jadavpur University on Monday. It was further emphasised in the meeting that steps must be taken to increase security on the campus.

JU Pro Vice Chancellor Amitava Datta's Statement

JU Pro Vice Chancellor Amitava Datta said: "We are forming a committee which will prepare a regulation on the rules and restrictions of various university events. University authorities will keep an eye so that these are followed properly. There is also a need to increase the number of security guards on the university campus. It was also decided to fence off water bodies within the campus."

He also said that the university is awaiting the appointment of a Vice Chancellor. "Only after the appointment of the Vice Chancellor will we be able to hold executive meetings and approve these decisions. If the Vice Chancellor is appointed, quick action can be taken to fill the vacant posts of the university," said Datta.

On the night of September 11, the body of a female student was recovered from a water body within the Jadavpur University campus. The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university.

Following the tragic death, Jadavpur University authorities tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders. The varsity authorities have forbidden trespassing, morning and evening walks, the use of narcotics and alcohol inside the campus and stipulated entry only through valid identity cards.

Meanwhile, according to the initial post-mortem examination report, the student died by drowning. However, it is not clear from the initial autopsy report whether she was drunk or not.

According to the police, they are awaiting the viscera report, which will take some time to arrive, to determine whether drugs or other toxic substances were present in her body at the time of drowning.

Meanwhile, a murder case was registered in the death of the student. The case was registered at Jadavpur police station based on the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased.

Seven students of the varsity are now under the scanner of investigators. The Kolkata Police summoned the seven students for questioning. The police are also examining the mobile phone of the deceased student.

Sources said, call details of the phone are being examined to know who she had contacted before the incident.

