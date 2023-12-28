Jadavpur University Teachers' Association Urges Clarity on Professor Sau's Status

Bengal Governor Removes Jadavpur University's Officiating Vice-Chancellor On Disciplinary Grounds |

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has urged university authorities to provide clarity regarding the status of Professor Buddhadeb Sau, who was removed from the position of officiating vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose on December 23, according to a report by PTI. Despite this removal, Sau was permitted to preside over the university's convocation by the West Bengal higher education department the following day.

The department justified its decision by citing the pending matter of appointing full-time vice-chancellors for state universities before the Supreme Court, asserting that Sau could not be ousted by Governor Bose. However, on Tuesday, Bose declared the convocation as "unauthorized and unlawful." Sau expressed gratitude to the higher education department for facilitating the event for the students' benefit.

In a letter addressed to JU registrar Snehamanju Basu, JUTA emphasized that when the appointing authority, the chancellor, withdraws authorization, Sau should no longer have the authority to act as vice-chancellor. Despite this, a letter from the special commissioner of the West Bengal government claimed that Sau's removal as VC was contested in light of the Supreme Court's interim order.

JUTA raised concerns about the potential illegal and complicated situation if a person without appropriate authority continues to occupy the VC position. The association highlighted that the Court, the highest policy-making body of the university, does not have the right to appoint, reappoint, or remove a vice-chancellor. JUTA demanded that the university address the legal status of Sau's continuation as VC through a court of law to prevent disruptions to administrative functions.

JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI, "In this unprecedented statutory crisis, JUTA demands that the university should try to clear the air on the legality of Prof Sau's continuance as VC from a court of law; otherwise, all administrative works of the university will be hampered."