Jadavpur University Student's Death: Cellphones Of Accused Sent To Forensic Lab

Kolkata: The police investigating the mysterious death of a first-year student on the campus of Jadavpur University on August 10 have sent the cellphones of the three accused arrested in this connection to the forensic laboratory for deciphering the detailed data stored in them.

Swapnodip Kundu, a first year student of Bengali honours, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students' hostel on the JU campus on August 10. It is suspected that Swapnodip became a victim of ragging. The investigating officers believe that the data stored in the cellphones of the three accused might lead to some important clues relating to the death of the fresher.

Of the three arrested in this case, one is a former M.Sc student of JU, while the other two are second year students of the same university. All three of them have been remanded to police custody till August 22. Sources said the accused are being interrogated in phases and their statements are being corroborated with the statements given by different witnesses questioned by the police.

The cook of the students' hostel where the mishap took place has told the police that the freshers were unwilling to go through the psychologically humiliating exercises as ordered by the seniors. They were often forced to walk on the cornice of the hostel building as punishment. The accused former student, identified as Sourav Chowdhury, was reportedly the mastermind behind running the ragging racket. He also had the final word in accommodation-related administrative affairs at the students' hostel.

TMC to visit the bereaved

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will on Wednesday visit the bereaved family.

In a message on X, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote, "The untimely demise ofSwapnadeep Kundu, a bright first-year student of Jadavpur University has left us not only appalled but also incensed." "Tomorrow, our leaders, @kakoligdastidar, @DrShashiPanja, @Chandrimaaitc, @basu_bratya and @sayani06 will be meeting the bereaved family, standing by their side to offer solace and support in this moment of profound sorrow. In unity, in grief, and in unwavering determination, we say: No more ragging. No more pain May he rest in peace!" the party added.

