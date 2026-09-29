Jadavpur University Selected By MNRE To Set Up Centre Of Excellence For Green Hydrogen Research With DVC, SAIL And HURL |

Kolkata: A proposal submitted by Jadavpur University (JU) in collaboration with Damodar Valley Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited has been selected by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for research and development in green hydrogen, an official said on Monday.

Also Watch:

The proposal is among only four selected by the Union ministry following a rigorous selection process for setting up such Centres of Excellence in the green hydrogen sector, the university spokesperson said.

The CoE at Jadavpur University is aimed at promoting research and development in green hydrogen and supporting the broader objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which seeks to position India as a global hub for production, use and export of green hydrogen and reduce dependence on imported energy.

The CoE will be inaugurated on September 30 at the Technology Bhavan on the JU campus in the presence of the DVC chairman and the university's vice-chancellor, he said.

The selection of the JU-led proposal comes as the Centre and academic and research institutions step up efforts to develop indigenous technologies and capabilities in the emerging green hydrogen sector.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)