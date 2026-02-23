Jadavpur University Clash Leaves Teachers Injured, Probe Ordered | Wikipedia Image

Kolkata: Jadavpur University on Monday expressed concern over a violent clash between two student groups that left two teachers, who had tried to intervene, and a few pupils injured.

Inquiry Committee Formed

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said an inquiry committee is being constituted to probe the incident and assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible.

Teachers Injured During Intervention

The teachers were injured while attempting to defuse tension between members of SFI and WTI (We The Independent) on the campus on February 20.

Preventive Measures Assured

He also assured that measures would be introduced to prevent the recurrence of such events.

VC Condemns Assault

Condemning the incident, particularly the assault on faculty members, the VC described it as "utterly unacceptable" and contrary to the institution’s long-standing values of respect, dialogue and the teacher-student relationship.

Assault ‘Unimaginable’: VC

"The physical assault of teachers by students of the same university is highly condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable," Bhattacharya said, adding that such acts do not align with the ethical and academic principles upheld by the university.

Appeal For Calm

Appealing for calm, the administration urged students to exercise restraint, avoid provocation and engage in peaceful and democratic academic processes.

Call To Stakeholders

Reiterating the institution's legacy as a space for intellectual freedom and constructive debate, he called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to maintain a safe and conducive environment on campus.

JUTA Holds Emergency Meet

In a related development, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) convened an emergency general body meeting protesting assaults on professors and "deterioration of the academic atmosphere on campus." JUTA president Partha Pratim Biswas and general secretary Partha Pratim Roy expressed concern over the "deplorable" financial condition of Jadavpur University and the acute shortage of teachers, non-teaching staff and officers.

Allegations Against Students

"A small section of students, along with outsiders, has been attempting to malign the institute and disrupt campus life. A few days ago, even security personnel were confined and harassed at night by some of these students when they tried to prevent consumption of alcohol and cannabis on the campus," Roy alleged.

Clash Near Campus Buildings

According to JUTA, tension escalated on Friday evening when clashes broke out between two groups of students near the Science and Arts buildings. Around 12 to 15 teachers intervened and initially managed to disperse the groups.

Teachers Face Intimidation

However, some students allegedly hurled abuses at the teachers and tore posters and banners of rival groups. JUTA claimed that despite facing intimidation, the teachers continued their efforts to restore peace.

Also Watch:

Outsiders Joined Clash

The association alleged that four to five students and outsiders arrived at the spot in a university ambulance and joined the clash.

Professors Allegedly Assaulted

It further alleged that one of them punched Professor Rajyeshwar Sinha repeatedly in the face, causing him to fall and break his spectacles, while another professor, Lalit Mahakudh, was also assaulted. Both were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Drug Use Allegations

JUTA also alleged that a small group of students and outsiders "regularly consume alcohol and drugs in various parts of the campus, including near the Subarna Jayanti premises, the Open Air Theatre (OAT), the Analytical Chemistry building, the green zone, lakeside areas and playgrounds during evening hours" and urged the authorities to take preventive steps.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)