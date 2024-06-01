JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Check Steps to Apply | Representative Photo

The Joint Admission Committee of Delhi has started the registration process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2024. Applicants can complete the JAC Delhi 2024 application form by going to jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, the official website. As per previous trends, the counselling session will be held in 5 rounds and 1 spot round. Last year, JAC Delhi counselling provided 90 BArch and 6,666 BTech seats.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Enter your JEE Main application number and name as they appear on your admissions card.

A code will be sent to the specified mobile number to complete the verification procedure. After authentication is successful, you can log in.

Complete the application form by providing all the required details.

Upload all the necessary files as per guidelines.

Proceed with the payment of the application fee.

Print a copy of the completed application for future reference.

To register for JAC Delhi 2024, candidates must pay the counselling fee, fill out the application, indicate their preferences and submit the form.

The following institutions are offering BTech and BArch programmes:

1. Delhi Technological University (DTU)

2. Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

3. Delhi Technological University (DSEU)

4. Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D)

6. Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility requirements for JAC Delhi counselling 2024 are listed below:

Candidates must pass the Senior School Certificate (SSC) exam in English and receive at least 60 per cent in physics, chemistry, and mathematics to be eligible for admission to the BE, BTech, and dual degree programmes at DTU, IGDTUW, NSUT, and DSEU.

Candidates must receive at least 80 per cent in the combined best five subjects including physics, chemistry, and mathematics as well as a minimum of 80% in mathematics on the qualifying exam to be admitted to the BTech programme at IIIT D.