JAC Compartment Exams 2026 To Begin From August 7; Download Matric And Intermediate Timetable Here

JAC 2026 Compartment Schedule: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) compartment examinations in 2026. Students who did not pass one or more subjects in the annual board examinations will have another chance to improve their scores during the supplementary exams, which will be held from August 7 to August 14, 2026.

The official JAC website now features a detailed subject-by-subject schedule. Candidates are advised to double-check their exam dates, timings, and subjects before taking the exams. According to the official notification, the compartment examinations will be conducted offline using a pen-and-paper format.

JAC 10th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK

JAC 12th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK

JAC 2026 Compartment Schedule: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the compartment details:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Latest Notifications' section.

Step 3: Click the link for the JAC Class 10 & 12 Compartment Exam Time Table 2026.

Step 4: The PDF timetable will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the timetable for future references.

JAC 2026 Compartment Schedule: JAC Class 10th Compartment Time Table 2026

Candidates can check out the JAC Class 10th Compartment Time Table 2026 below:

Exam Dates: August 7 to August 12, 2026

First Shift: 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Commerce/Home Science, IIT & Other Vocational Subjects

Second Shift: Urdu, Bengali, Oriya

August 8, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Hindi (Course A & B)

Second Shift: Science

August 10, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Sanskrit

Second Shift: Social Science

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday)

First Shift: Mathematics

Second Shift: Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargania

August 12, 2026 (Wednesday)

First Shift: English

Second Shift: Music

JAC 2026 Compartment Schedule: JAC Class 12th Compartment Time Table 2026

Candidates can check out the JAC Class 12th Compartment Time Table 2026 below:

Exam Dates: August 7 to August 14, 2026

First Shift: 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Sociology (Arts)

Second Shift: Psychology (Arts)

August 8, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Geography (Science), History (Arts), English, Hindi Core, Hindi Core B, Matribhasha (All Streams)

Second Shift: —

August 10, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Political Science (Arts), Entrepreneurship (Commerce), Chemistry (Science)

Second Shift: Home Science (Arts), Business Studies (Commerce)

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday)

First Shift: Economics (All Streams)

Second Shift: Mathematics/Statistics (All Streams)

August 12, 2026 (Wednesday)

First Shift: Computer Science (Science & Commerce), Geography (Arts)

Second Shift: Biology (Science), Anthropology (Arts), Business Mathematics (Commerce)

August 13, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Physics (Science), Philosophy (Arts), Accountancy (Commerce)

Second Shift: Elective Language (Arts), Additional Language (Science & Commerce)

August 14, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Vocational Subjects (All Streams)

Second Shift: Music (Arts)