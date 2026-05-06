JAC 12th Topper List 2026 Released: Rashida Naaz Tops Science, Sweta Prasad Leads Commerce, Chhoti Kumari First In Arts; Check Full List Here

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JAC 12th Topper List 2026 Released: The Jharkhand Academic Council on Tuesday declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, bringing an end to the wait for more than 3.75 lakh students across the state.

Students who appeared for the Intermediate examinations can now check their results on the official website of the board.

Along with the results, the council also released the overall pass percentage for Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

The JAC Class 12 examinations this year were conducted from February 3 to February 23 at centres across Jharkhand. The exams were held in offline mode for all three streams.

JAC 12th Topper List 2026 Released:

Science Stream

Rank 1: Rashida Naaz – 489 marks – 97.8%

Rank 2: Md Faizan Alam – 483 marks – 96.6%

Rank 3: Akanksha Kumari – 481 marks – 96.2%

Rank 3: Sana Aafrin – 481 marks – 96.2%

Commerce Stream

Rank 1: Sweta Prasad – 478 marks – 95.6%

Rank 2: Krish Kumar Barnwal – 472 marks – 94.4%

Rank 3: Priyanshi Khatri – 471 marks – 94.2%

Arts Stream

Rank 1: Chhoti Kumari – 478 marks – 95.6%

Rank 2: Ankit Kumar – 474 marks – 94.8%

Rank 3: Anshu Kumari – 473 marks – 94.6%

JAC 12th Topper List 2026 Released: Arts records highest number of successful candidates

The Arts stream once again had the largest number of candidates.

Out of 2,11,095 students who appeared in Arts, 2,02,962 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 96.14 per cent.

In Commerce, 21,078 students appeared and 19,681 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.37 per cent.

The Science stream saw 90,168 candidates appear, of whom 74,771 passed. The overall pass percentage in Science stood at 82.92 per cent.

JAC 12th Topper List 2026 Released: Stream-Wise Performance at a Glance

Arts: 2,11,095 appeared | 2,02,962 passed | 96.14%

Commerce: 21,078 appeared | 19,681 passed | 93.37%

Science: 90,168 appeared | 74,771 passed | 82.92%