Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com

Representational Pic

The Jharkhand Class 11 result will be out soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students can check their results on the official website jacresults.com. Or, they can also visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for the same. Students will have to enter their roll number and roll code for the checking the class 11 results.

Although there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the results, but reports claim that final result will be out in the second week of June.

The scorecard of Jharkhand board class 11 includes: student's name, marks, subjects, corresponding grades, and qualification status in the examination. Candidates are expected to be careful in order to check and verify the information mentioned on the marksheet In case of discrepancies - student can bring it to the notice of Jharkhand Academic Council.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 11 examinations for all streams- Science, Arts and Commerce in April this year. The hard copy of the Class 11 marksheet will be available at the school of the candidate.

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.07 percent for the Jharkhand Class 11 examination. The result was put out on September 1.

The JAC had earlier released the Class 10 and 12 board results. The Jharkhand Academic Council had also put out the final results of the Class 8 and 9 final exams. For more details, candidates must keep visiting the JAC website.

Steps To Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2023:

Visit jacresults.com.

Click on the link for the Class 11 Board results.

Enter the required details to login to the JAC website.

The JAC 11th Board result will appear on your screen.

Check for any discrepancies and download a copy.