 Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com

The scorecard of Jharkhand board class 11 includes: student's name, marks, subjects, corresponding grades, and qualification status in the examination.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The Jharkhand Class 11 result will be out soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students can check their results on the official website jacresults.com. Or, they can also visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for the same. Students will have to enter their roll number and roll code for the checking the class 11 results.

Although there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the results, but reports claim that final result will be out in the second week of June.

The scorecard of Jharkhand board class 11 includes: student's name, marks, subjects, corresponding grades, and qualification status in the examination. Candidates are expected to be careful in order to check and verify the information mentioned on the marksheet In case of discrepancies - student can bring it to the notice of Jharkhand Academic Council.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 11 examinations for all streams- Science, Arts and Commerce in April this year. The hard copy of the Class 11 marksheet will be available at the school of the candidate.

Read Also
JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Jharkhand board arts, commerce results out at jacresults.com
article-image

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.07 percent for the Jharkhand Class 11 examination. The result was put out on September 1.

The JAC had earlier released the Class 10 and 12 board results. The Jharkhand Academic Council had also put out the final results of the Class 8 and 9 final exams. For more details, candidates must keep visiting the JAC website.

Steps To Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2023:

  • Visit jacresults.com.

  • Click on the link for the Class 11 Board results.

  • Enter the required details to login to the JAC website.

  • The JAC 11th Board result will appear on your screen.

  • Check for any discrepancies and download a copy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com

Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Results 2023 Soon, Check at jacresults.com

NEET UG 2023 Results: These Are Top 10 MBBS Colleges In India As Per Latest NIRF Rankings

NEET UG 2023 Results: These Are Top 10 MBBS Colleges In India As Per Latest NIRF Rankings

Chandigarh University Comes in Support of Hundreds of Indian students Facing Deportation in Canada

Chandigarh University Comes in Support of Hundreds of Indian students Facing Deportation in Canada

Special One-Day Experience For JEE Aspirants At IIT Madras On June 24

Special One-Day Experience For JEE Aspirants At IIT Madras On June 24

Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Chat GPT & Other AI Tools In Education Sector

Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Chat GPT & Other AI Tools In Education Sector