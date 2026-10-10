Jabalpur Government College Distributes Laptops To 25 Differently-Abled Students To Promote Digital Learning And Self-Reliance | File Photo

Jabalpur: Twenty-five differently-abled students of Government Mahakoshal College in Jabalpur received laptops on Friday under a training programme run by the institution's Skill Development Resource Centre in collaboration with the Chennai-based Help the Blind Foundation Trust.

The laptops were distributed to students enrolled in the six-month EMET training programme at the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Mahakoshal College, said Principal Alakesh Chaturvedi.

"The laptops will enable students to prepare and submit their Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) assignments and projects, making academic activities easier and promoting self-reliance and confidence," he said.

Professor Arun Shukla said the college was the first in Madhya Pradesh to provide differently-abled students with the facility to prepare CCE assignments and projects using laptops.

Radhakrishnan, a trustee of the Help the Blind Foundation Trust, said the Skill Development Resource Centre aimed to make differently-abled students self-reliant, equip them with employable skills and integrate them into the mainstream.

The centre will provide training in essential skills, particularly to visually impaired students, to help them access employment opportunities and become independent, he said.

Programme head Pooja, team leader Suhas Holkar, differently-abled cell in-charge Rajiv Mishra, trainers Rajiv Giri and Rajesh Ranjit, Mahendra Kushwaha, Sukhdev Chaurasia and Tarunendra Saket were among those present.

Around 30 differently-abled students also attended the programme, according to a press statement.

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