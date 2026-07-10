ITI CAP Round 1 Ends With 42,019 Admissions; Second Seat Allotment On July 12 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has completed admission confirmation for the first round of ITI admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), with the deadline ending at 5 pm on July 9. The second-round seat allotment will be published on July 12, 2026, officials announced.

Admission portal temporarily offline for server migration

The admission portal has been temporarily taken offline for two to three hours to facilitate server migration. Authorities clarified that, apart from new candidate registrations, there is currently no active admission-related activity on the website.

According to the latest hourly admission report released by DVET at 8:50 am on July 10, admissions have been confirmed for 42,019 candidates against a total intake capacity of 1,45,016 seats, translating to an overall admission rate of 28.98 per cent. As many as 1,02,997 seats remain vacant ahead of the next admission round.

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Government ITIs record higher admissions than private institutes

Government ITIs account for the majority of admissions, with 32,826 candidates confirming seats, while 9,193 students have secured admissions in private institutes. During the first CAP round, 78,496 candidates were allotted seats, of whom 42,019 completed admission confirmation.

Officials have advised candidates awaiting the second allotment to regularly check the official admission portal after services are restored and to keep their documents ready for the upcoming admission process. New registrations will continue during this period, while other admission activities will resume following the completion of the server migration.

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