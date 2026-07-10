Kalamboli Avoids Major Flooding Despite 1,000 Mm Rainfall After PMC Drainage Upgrades

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite receiving more than 1,000 mm of rainfall over the past week, the flood-prone Kalamboli area witnessed no major waterlogging this monsoon, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) attributing the outcome to extensive pre-monsoon planning and drainage upgrades.

PMC says drainage improvements prevented water accumulation in Kalamboli

According to the civic body, Kalamboli, which has historically faced severe flooding during heavy rains, remained largely unaffected even during this year's record rainfall. The PMC said pre-monsoon preparations carried out under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale played a key role in preventing flooding.

The civic administration had begun reviewing monsoon preparedness in May through a series of disaster management meetings. Based on lessons from last year's flooding, the corporation prioritised strengthening the stormwater drainage network before the onset of the monsoon.

New flood-control gates and drainage works carried out across vulnerable spots

The measures included installation of new flood-control gates at holding points near the creek, extensive desilting of major drains and gutters, repairs to the stormwater drainage system, and construction of new high-capacity stormwater drains at several vulnerable locations in Kalamboli.

New drainage lines were laid at Panchvati Society in Sector 1 near Pallavi Avida, from the fire station to Karavali Chowk, from KLE College to the immersion pond in Sector 12, near Vijay Milan Society in Sector 10, and near the Gurudwara in Sector 11. According to the PMC, these works significantly improved rainwater discharge and prevented water accumulation in the area.

Departments monitor situation round the clock during heavy rains

The civic body said special health department teams remained stationed in Kalamboli throughout the period of intense rainfall, while the disaster management department monitored the situation round the clock. Various municipal departments coordinated their response under the leadership of Disaster Management Chief Kailas Gavde.

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The effectiveness of the upgraded infrastructure was particularly evident on July 4, when Kalamboli recorded 217.5 mm of rainfall in a single day, the highest during the spell, yet no major flooding or prolonged waterlogging was reported.

The PMC credited Additional Commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghmale, along with deputy commissioners and other officials, for ensuring timely implementation of the preparedness measures. The civic body said residents also appreciated the improvements, noting that Kalamboli remained safe despite one of the heaviest rainfall spells in recent years.

Rainfall recorded in Kalamboli (July 1–8):

July 1: 141.0 mm

July 2: 91.2 mm

July 3: 60.0 mm

July 4: 217.5 mm

July 5: 134.4 mm

July 6: 68.6 mm

July 7: 65.0 mm

July 8: 81.6 mm

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