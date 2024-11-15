 ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Vacancies In Telecom Department; Check Key Details!
Both men and women are eligible to apply for these positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The telecommunications division of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring for 526 positions. Sub-Inspector (Telecom), Head Constable (Telecom), and Constable (Telecom) positions are up for grabs. The deadline to apply for the 2024 ITBP SI and Constable (Telecommunication) position is December 14. Both men and women are eligible to apply for these positions.

Age limit

Applicants for SI positions must be between the ages of 20 and 25 on December 14. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 25 for Head Constable positions and between the ages of 18 and 23 for Havaldar openings.

Available vacancies

Sub-Inspector: 92

Head Constable: 383

Constable: 51

Application fees

For SI positions, the application fee is ₹200, while for Constable and Head Constable positions, it is ₹100. Candidates in the SC, ST, women, and ex-servicemen categories are not required to pay the application fee.

How to apply?

-Visit recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, the ITBP recruiting webpage.
-Create an account using your basic information on the homepage.
-Complete the application by entering your educational background and personal details.
-Pay the application fee and upload your supporting documentation.
-The fifth step is to submit the application and print it off for your records.

Important highlights:

-Ex-servicemen (ESM) are eligible for 10% of all open positions. According to ITBP, non-ESM individuals will fill any open positions designated for ESM candidates if no qualified applicants are found.

-Five marks will be given to degree holders, three marks to diploma holders, and two marks to ITI certificate holders in subjects related to electronics and telecommunications during the recruiting exam.

