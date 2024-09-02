ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Starts For 819 Posts, Check Eligibility & Salary Details

Photo: Representative Image

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has commenced the online application process for the position of Constable (Kitchen Services). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the ITBP recruitment website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The application period began today and will conclude on October 1. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 819 vacancies in the department, comprising 697 vacancies for male candidates and 122 vacancies for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination from a recognized board. Additionally, they should have completed the NSQF Level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognized by the National Skill Development Corporation.

Age Limit: To be eligible for ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service) recruitment, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old. Age relaxation will be provided as per reservation rules.

How to Apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link available for Constable posts on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself with the required information and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Enter your academic and personal details in the application form.

Step 5: Scan and upload the required documents in the specified size and format and pay the prescribed fee.

Step 6: Check all the information carefully and submit the form.

Step 7: Save a copy and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fees

To apply for ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service) Recruitment, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, applications are free for candidates falling under the SC, ST, women, and ex-servicemen categories.

Selection Process

Candidates will undergo a five-tiered selection process, which includes:

1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

2. Physical Standard Test (PST)

3. Written Examination

4. Document Verification

5. Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME)

Salary Details

Once recruited as an ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service), candidates can expect a salary within the pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. In addition to the salary, various allowances and facilities will also be provided.