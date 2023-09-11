Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Controversial Linguistic Degree; Know Here In Detail

PM Giorgia Meloni | AP (representational Pic)

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni was in India recently for the G20 Summit held in New Delhi. The summit was a great success for G20 counties where there were discussions on climate change, economy and a lot of other things. Last year in October Meloni became Italy's first female prime minister. She joined the Italian Social Movement (Movimento Sociale Italiano), a right-wing party founded by supporters of Benito Mussolini when she was just 15 years old.

Educational qualification of the PM of Italy

As per the Italian site pagellapolitica.it, she declared her curriculum vitae (CV) in the year 2006 after being elected to the Parliament in which it was revealed that she has obtained a high school diploma in languages with the final mark of 60/60, and a Diploma di liceo linguistico; Giornalista (Journalist).

As per the Rome's Municipal Corporation official site

Her educational qualification is controversial because on the official website of the municipality of Rome, her CV reads that she obtained the Linguistic high school diploma at the l'Istituto tecnico professionale di Stato Amerigo Vespucci, which according to Italian site is not a linguistic high school. According to the official website of Vespucci, the school is a hospitality institute.

(Image 1): Meloni's CV obtained from official site of Municipality of Rome. | .comune.roma.it

A post on X (formerly Twitter), last year says, "Giorgia Meloni, the one who wants made in Italy high school, graduated from linguistic high school." To which one user replied, "Who actually graduated from Amerigo Vespucci, a hospitality institute with various courses including linguistics, but she persists in saying "linguistic high school."

Giorgia Meloni, quella che vuole il liceo MADE IN ITALY, s’è diplomata al liceo linguistico. (anzi, alberghiero indirizzo linguistico, mi dicono😂) pic.twitter.com/Xf6BabWQt5 — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) April 3, 2023

According to the official site of Italian Parliament, her Bio did not show college's name.

(Image 2): Giorgia Meloni's profile in chambers website. | parlamento.it/home

Her political activism during youth

Meloni became the national leader of Student Action in 1996, a student movement of the post-fascist National Alliance (AN), the national-conservative heir of the MSI, representing this movement in the Student Associations Forum established by the Italian Ministry of Education.