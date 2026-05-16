'Iss Kutte Ki 3 Dawai.. Juta, Chappal Aur Pitai': Protests Erupt As Lucknow University Professor Arrested For Offering To Leak Exam Papers To Student In Return For Favours |

Lucknow: Protests broke out at University of Lucknow after an assistant professor was arrested for allegedly engaging in obscene conversations with a female student and attempting to lure her by offering to leak an examination question paper.

डार्लिंग डार्लिंग कह कर छात्रा को अकेले मिलने बुलाने वाला ठरकी प्रोफेसर धर लिया गया है.



नारेबाजी हो रही है- इस कुत्ते की तीन दवाई, जूता-चप्पल और पिटाई



ये ठरकी बुड्ढा लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी की लड़कियों को अकेले में मिलने के लिए बुलाता था. लड़कियों के लिए पेपर आउट कराता था. https://t.co/HK68lJUdYp pic.twitter.com/u9huctySj1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 15, 2026

Visuals Show Sloganeering By Students & Activists

Visuals from the university campus showed police escorting the accused professor amid loud sloganeering by protesting students and activists. Protesters were heard chanting, “Iss kutte ki 3 dawai, juta chappal aur pitai” (This dog deserves three medicines — shoes, slippers and a beating), expressing outrage over the allegations against the faculty member.

The accused, Paramjeet Singh, is an assistant professor in the university’s Zoology Department. He was taken into custody after an audio clip allegedly featuring his conversation with a BSc final-year student surfaced on social media and went viral.

According to officials, Singh is allegedly heard in the clip seeking undue favours from the student and offering to provide her with an examination paper before the test. “Darling, I have arranged for the paper for you. Come back before the exam. I will give you the paper here,” the professor allegedly said in the viral audio clip.

ठरकी प्रोफेसर और छात्रा की बातचीत 👇



ठरकी प्रोफेसर- सब ठीक है ना?



छात्रा- जी सर



प्रोफेसर- कोई हेल्प चाहिए तो बताना ‘डार्लिंग’



छात्रा- ठीक है सर



प्रोफेसर - तुम्हारे लिए पेपर आउट करा दिया है, एग्जाम से पहले घर से आ जाओ



छात्रा- मैंने पढ़ाई कर ली है सर, पेपर की जरूरत नहीं है… pic.twitter.com/HBHNI3uPzW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 15, 2026

The student reportedly suffered severe mental distress following the incident and informed the university administration. Subsequently, Controller of Examinations Vidyanand Tripathi lodged a formal complaint with the police.

An FIR was registered at Hasanganj Police Station, following which the accused professor was arrested and taken in for questioning. Singh has denied all allegations against him and claimed that he was being deliberately framed due to internal politics within the university.

Meanwhile, according to an India Today report, Vice Chancellor JP Saini directed the university’s Internal Complaints Committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit its report within 24 hours. In an official statement, the university administration said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards acts that damage the institution’s dignity and academic environment.

ABVP Seeks Strict Action Against Accused Professor

The controversy also triggered protests by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who staged demonstrations on campus demanding the professor’s immediate suspension and strict legal action.

“There is no place for such cheap and perverted mentality in a prestigious institution,” said Jay Srivastava, president of the ABVP’s Lucknow University unit. He further demanded that the accused be jailed on charges related to sexual harassment and compromising the integrity of the examination process.