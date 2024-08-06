ISRO's Free Virtual Course: Learn AI, ML, and DL From Experts This August! Get Certificates; Students Eligible To Apply

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

From August 19 to 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will host a free five-day online course to provide students with the fundamentals of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). The course will be delivered virtually through the IIRS-ISRO e-class platform. There is no cost to participate in this program. A "Course Participation Certificate" will be awarded to students who finish the course with at least 70% of attendance.

Professionals, students, and researchers in disciplines such as computer science, geoinformatics, and civil engineering are intended audience for the free ISRO course.



The goal of the free five-day course on "AIs" is to promote creativity in the space industry and beyond as part of the IIRS outreach program.

Courses Offered:



The ISRO course will address these wide-ranging subjects: Overview of AI/ML and DL, Supervised, Unsupervised, and Reinforcement Learning Techniques , Applications of CNN, RNN, R-CNN, Faster RCNN, SSD, YOLO, and other Deep Learning concepts , Lidar Systems in Space , Using the Google Earth engine, machine learning and Python for Deep Learning/Machine Learning Models.

Using an online learning environment, the course will offer lecture slides, video recordings of lectures, open-source software, and demonstration handouts from August 19–23, 2024.

Detailed Schedule:



Introduction to AI/ML and DL (Dr. Poonam Seth Tiwari) - August 19

Methods in Machine Learning: Supervised, Unsupervised, and Reinforcement (Dr. Hina Pande) - August 20

Deep Learning Concepts: CNN, RNN, R-CNN, Faster RCNN, SSD, YOLO, etc., and Their Applications (Dr. Poonam Seth Tiwari) - August 21

Machine Learning Through Google Earth Engine (Dr. Kamal Pandey) - August 22, 2024

Python for Machine/Deep Learning Models (Ravi Bhandari) - August 23

How to apply?

Those interested can apply online at https://elearning.iirs.gov.in/edusatregistration/



The order of registration is first come, first served. Individual registrations are approved automatically, and participants will get their ISRO LMS login information.

With permission from the nodal centre coordinator, participants may also register through nodal centres. Participants should get in touch with the coordinator of their respective nodal centre if their application is still undergoing approval.



Organisations must designate a coordinator in order to register their institution as a nodal point and enable institutional participation.