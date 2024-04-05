ISRO YUVIKA 2024: Second Selections Declared, Check Official Website for Details

Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the second selection list for ISRO YUVIKA 2024! This list, comprising the second merit list, was made available yesterday. Students and parents can view the YUVIKA (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) second selection list on the official website at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.

Candidates who have been selected are required to report to their respective ISRO centres on May 12, as per the official schedule. The ISRO YUVIKA programme is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24, 2024, with the sendoff date for selected candidates set for May 25, 2024.

Here's how to download the selection list:

1. Visit the official website at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "Second list of students selected for YUVIKA-2024."

3. Review the PDF and proceed to download it.

4. Keep the document saved for future reference.

The ISRO selection list is compiled based on various criteria including marks obtained in the class 8 exam, performance in an online quiz, participation in a science fair, rank in the Olympiad or equivalent, and achievements in sports competitions.

The YUVIKA program by ISRO aims to provide foundational knowledge in Space Technology, Space Science, and Space Applications to young students. It seeks to engage them in the emerging trends in space science and technology, with a further aim of encouraging participation in STEM-based research and careers.

According to official data, over 1.25 lakh students registered for the ISRO YUVIKA program in 2023.