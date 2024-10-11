 ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here

ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) has opened applications for its 2024 recruitment drive, seeking candidates for 103 positions, including technical and scientific assistants. The application period runs from September 18 to October 23.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in Bengaluru has announced its 2024 recruitment drive, inviting applications for various positions, including technical assistant, scientific assistant, and technician.

The application period started on September 18 and will close on October 23. Interested candidates can apply online at ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in, for a total of 103 vacancies.

Medical Officer SD (Aviation/Sports Medicine): MBBS with MD in a related field and 60% marks.

Medical Officer SC: MBBS degree with 2 years of experience.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar & NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Workers Clash In Mumbra Over Taking Credit For 'Nullah' Construction
Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar & NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Workers Clash In Mumbra Over Taking Credit For 'Nullah' Construction

Scientist/Engineer SC: ME/M.Tech in a related discipline.

Technical Assistant: Diploma in Engineering in the relevant field with first-class marks.

Scientific Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Science (B.Sc) in a relevant field with first-class.

Technician B: Class 10 Matriculation with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Draughtsman B: Class 10 Matriculation with an ITI certificate in the relevant field.

Assistant (Rajbhasha): Bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 60%.

Additional eligibility requirements, including age limits and experience, can be found in the official notification.

Post Codes 01-14:

UR/OBC/EWS: ₹750 (Refund ₹500 after the exam)

SC/ST/PH: ₹750 (Full refund after the exam)

Female candidates (all categories): ₹750 (Full refund after the exam)

Post Codes 15-26:

UR/OBC/EWS: ₹500 (Refund ₹400 after the exam)

SC/ST/PH: ₹500 (Full refund after the exam)

Female candidates (all categories): ₹500 (Full refund after the exam)

Fees can be paid via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Only candidates who appear for the exam will receive a refund.

ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024 Official Notification

Visit ISRO’s official website: isro.gov.in.

Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Find and click the “Apply” tab for the desired positions.

Read the instructions carefully and fill out the application form. A unique registration number will be generated upon submission.

Complete the payment for the application fee, if required.

Download the application and save a screenshot or print it for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend