ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in Bengaluru has announced its 2024 recruitment drive, inviting applications for various positions, including technical assistant, scientific assistant, and technician.

The application period started on September 18 and will close on October 23. Interested candidates can apply online at ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in, for a total of 103 vacancies.

Medical Officer SD (Aviation/Sports Medicine): MBBS with MD in a related field and 60% marks.

Medical Officer SC: MBBS degree with 2 years of experience.

Scientist/Engineer SC: ME/M.Tech in a related discipline.

Technical Assistant: Diploma in Engineering in the relevant field with first-class marks.

Scientific Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Science (B.Sc) in a relevant field with first-class.

Technician B: Class 10 Matriculation with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Draughtsman B: Class 10 Matriculation with an ITI certificate in the relevant field.

Assistant (Rajbhasha): Bachelor’s degree in any stream with a minimum of 60%.

Additional eligibility requirements, including age limits and experience, can be found in the official notification.

Post Codes 01-14:

UR/OBC/EWS: ₹750 (Refund ₹500 after the exam)

SC/ST/PH: ₹750 (Full refund after the exam)

Female candidates (all categories): ₹750 (Full refund after the exam)

Post Codes 15-26:

UR/OBC/EWS: ₹500 (Refund ₹400 after the exam)

SC/ST/PH: ₹500 (Full refund after the exam)

Female candidates (all categories): ₹500 (Full refund after the exam)

Fees can be paid via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Only candidates who appear for the exam will receive a refund.

ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024 Official Notification

Visit ISRO’s official website: isro.gov.in.

Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Find and click the “Apply” tab for the desired positions.

Read the instructions carefully and fill out the application form. A unique registration number will be generated upon submission.

Complete the payment for the application fee, if required.

Download the application and save a screenshot or print it for future reference.