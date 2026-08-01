ISKCON's Annamrita Mega Kitchen Launched In Kolkata To Serve Mid-Day Meals To School Students | AI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday inaugurated ISKCON’s ‘Annamrita Mega Kitchen’ that will provide mid-day meals to the students.

Government Clarifies Mid-Day Meal Menu and Egg Policy

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari urged the opposition to ‘calm down’ as the state government will provide boiled eggs to the students twice a week.

“Our government didn’t decide to give eggs due to the criticism of the opposition. We have decided to give boiled eggs separately due to students’ demand. ISKCON has a particular way of preparing food and we will not ask them to change their tradition. Their menu will have from rice to khichdi to pulao along with dal, rajma, soya bean and paneer all of which have high protein content,” said Adhikari.

No Job Loss for Existing Cooks, Says Government

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took part in some rituals before formally opening the kitchen facility of Annamrita Foundation, a wing of the ISKCON.

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“No cooks who have cooked a mid-day meal so far will lose their jobs. ISKCON will induct them. On the contrary their salary will increase from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 3000. Initially 44000 students in 500 schools will receive the mid-day meal which will gradually increase to 2.5 lakh students,” further mentioned Adhikari.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman along with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal were also present at the programme.