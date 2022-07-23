ISC Class 12 results expected soon at cisce.org |

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam soon. Since the pass percentage for the ISC exam has been above 95% for the past five years, students who took the exam can anticipate a good outcome.

ISC reported a pass percentage of 99.3 percent last year, 97.8 percent in 2020, 96.52 percent in 2019, and 96.21 percent in 2018. To pass the Class 12 exam, pupils must receive at least 33 percent on each paper and overall.

Once released, ISC result 2022 will be accessible on the official website, cisce.org. Select the link for the ISC exam 2022 results. Log in using your unique ID, index number, and captcha. The ISC, Class 12 results will show up on the screen. Download your scorecard and print it out for future use.

The results of both the first and second semesters will be included in the ISC final marksheet. Using the principal's ID and password, schools can access the council's Careers portal to view the ISC results.

A total of 99.97% of students passed the ICSE Class 10 exam, according to results released earlier this month by CISCE. The highest scorers, with 499 points, were Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, and Kanishka Mittal.