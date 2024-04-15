ISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management

Indian School Of Business (ISB) |

The Indian School of Business (ISB) released a curriculum review for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), responding to the evolving business landscape, as per a press release.

The curriculum review includes a move towards a more customised and flexible programme structure, acknowledging the diverse needs of the students, who come from varying backgrounds. They will also include a built-in system of renewal in the curriculum, which aims to respond to future needs, as detailed in the release.

With this change, the revised curriculum emphasises personalised and experiential learning opportunities, for which the newly set up Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence is expected play a key role. The aim is to drive continuous improvement in content and curriculum design.

To make space for innovations in the one-year programme, the school has also realigned the structure. While earlier there were standard six-week terms, now there are four ‘block weeks’ built in — making space for a variety of shorter-term courses in between the usual terms.

“In such a period of constant change, what one knows for sure is that people who have a variety of skills will succeed. But if you make the curriculum too rigid and give them what you think is ideal fit for this environment, it is simply not going to be enough for them down the line. So, that was the impetus for us to begin to examine it very carefully,” Madan Pillutla, Dean at ISB, said.