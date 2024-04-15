 ISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management

ISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management

The curriculum review includes a move towards a more customised and flexible programme structure, acknowledging the diverse needs of the students, who come from varying backgrounds. They will also include a built-in system of renewal in the curriculum.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Indian School Of Business (ISB) |

The Indian School of Business (ISB) released a curriculum review for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), responding to the evolving business landscape, as per a press release. 

The curriculum review includes a move towards a more customised and flexible programme structure, acknowledging the diverse needs of the students, who come from varying backgrounds. They will also include a built-in system of renewal in the curriculum, which aims to respond to future needs, as detailed in the release. 

With this change, the revised curriculum emphasises personalised and experiential learning opportunities, for which the newly set up Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence is expected play a key role. The aim is to drive continuous improvement in content and curriculum design.

Read Also
AI firm offers highest salary ar Rs 2 cr to ISB student amid tech layoffs
article-image

To make space for innovations in the one-year programme, the school has also realigned the structure. While earlier there were standard six-week terms, now there are four ‘block weeks’ built in — making space for a variety of shorter-term courses in between the usual terms.

“In such a period of constant change, what one knows for sure is that people who have a variety of skills will succeed. But if you make the curriculum too rigid and give them what you think is ideal fit for this environment, it is simply not going to be enough for them down the line. So, that was the impetus for us to begin to examine it very carefully,” Madan Pillutla, Dean at ISB, said.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management

ISB Introduces Curriculum Review For Its PGP In Management

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check Date Here

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check Date Here

Emerging Trends In Design Study

Emerging Trends In Design Study

Sustainable Finance Training Required For International Students To Address Financial Challenges

Sustainable Finance Training Required For International Students To Address Financial Challenges

Joint Entrance Test (JET), Pre-PG, And Ph.D. Entrance Exams 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply...

Joint Entrance Test (JET), Pre-PG, And Ph.D. Entrance Exams 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply...