AI firm offers highest salary ar Rs 2 cr to ISB student amid tech layoffs

The mass layoffs affecting almost 1.5 lakh people aren't a good look for the tech sector, and Indians in the US as well as back home have been impacted. At the same time AI is gaining ground across sectors, as businesses are embracing automation for futuristic growth. Amidst headwinds and concerns about hiring in the tech sector, a startup catering to American markets has offered the highest salary package of Rs 2 crore to a student of the Indian School of Business.

HiLabs, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based data analytics solutions for health plans in the US recently offered a student from the Indian School of Business (ISB), an international offer of ₹2 crore on the first day of campus hiring at ISB, Hyderbad.

Touted as one of the highest offers that a company has ever made at ISB, HiLabs, a venture-backed data quality platform company has made a total of six product management offers this year which has increased phenomenally compared to previous years. With a large number of candidates showing interest in HiLabs as a top employer of choice, we saw a record number of job offers made, including an offer to a practicing physician, at the 2022 campus placement.

HiLabs' ISB hiring spree comes as a relief to students who are realing amidst the current job market and the economic slowdown across the tech industry.

“HiLabs is a data quality product company that helps health insurance companies who lose billions annually in reduced revenue and increased costs due to data errors in business operations. Those who join HiLabs are smart and highly qualified individuals who know to address this problem reactively and that is why we ensure we hire highly competent candidates from the pool at top business schools and technology colleges across the US and India,” said Amit Garg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at HiLabs.