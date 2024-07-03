Ireland Universities Conduct Pre-Departure Sessions With Indian Students

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Ireland are receiving support from representatives of some of Ireland’s top universities. Delegates from Dublin City University, Technological University Shannon, the National College of Ireland, and Maynooth University have come to India to provide support to Indian students to adjust to Ireland.

Pre-departure session organised

The pre-departure sessions, organised by the universities, are designed to provide students with essential information and resources. These sessions aim to ensure a smooth transition by covering topics such as cultural adjustment, visa procedures, packing tips, budgeting, accommodation, and healthcare in Ireland.

Additionally, students will learn about student support services and cultural exchange programmes available in Ireland. The sessions will also offers connections among students, provide clear information on pre-departure and arrival procedures, and offer insights into campus life and Irish culture. These sessions took place in Bengaluru on June 29, Chennai on June 29. On July 3, Delhi, on July 6, Pune, and Mumbai will host another session.

University representatives are emphasising the importance of addressing students' concerns and obstacles to ensure a positive and enriching experience.

Greg Van Buskirk, from the International Student Experience Office at Technological University Shannon Global, stated, “We understand the concerns and obstacles that students face when making such life-changing leaps to study in a different country and culture. As an education adviser, I have seen many students start their journey with us each year, and I can confidently say that studying in Ireland is a fantastic adventure that helps you grow as a student, a professional, and a person. We are fully committed to providing all the support needed to make students feel at ease. Our goal is to ensure a seamless transition and to be there for our students every step of the way. We are excited to welcome them and are dedicated to addressing all their concerns to ensure they have the best possible experience.”

Angela McKenna, Senior Executive for Outward Mobility at Maynooth University, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am delighted to be here in India to meet with students who will be studying at Maynooth University in September. We look forward to welcoming students to our beautiful green campus, where they will experience the highest standard of education and receive full support from our academic and international teams as they build their future careers.”

Mr. Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, highlighted the significance of the sessions, stating, “These pre-departure sessions are a great opportunity for students to gather essential information and guidance, ensuring a smooth transition to life in Ireland.”

In recent years, Ireland has emerged as a preferred destination for higher education among Indian students. The country witnessed a 20% increase in student enrollment during the 2021–22 academic year. This growth is attributed to Ireland’s welcoming culture, robust economy, affordable education system, and post-study work opportunities. Recognising the importance of comprehensive support, Irish universities are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for international students.