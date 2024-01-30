IP University Online Admission 2024-25: Dates, Programs, And Updates

Representative image

The IP University will start the online admission process for all programmes from February 1 to March 31, an official release on Monday said.

The university released three separate admission brochures for the UG, PG and Ph.D programmes for the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

“The online application portal for the old programmes of the university will open from February 1 while for new programmes it will be initiated from February 7," Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma told the media.

He added that the university has set up a Centre for Distance and Online Learning to widen the ambit of learning. The university has this year also opened doors to international students for PhD admissions, Verma said. The university has adopted NEP across all curriculums and the students will be given the benefit of multiple entry and exit.

“The university is also planning to start separate quotas for girls and sports," he said. Verma also informed that a provisional allotment of around 22 acres of DDA land and 160 flats in Education City has been received for development of the proposed third campus of the university at Narela.

The university is going to increase around 1,100 seats in campus schools with introduction of new programmes, he said. The application fee for the courses has been kept at Rs 1,500 like previous year.

In affiliated institutes of the IP University, the new programmes will be introduced in the upcoming academic session, the release said. The university is also planning to introduce some new courses in the campus schools which await approval of the concerned statutory bodies, it added.

Director (Admissions) of IP University, Udayan Ghose, informed that counselling for management programme on the basis of CAT and CMAT and that of Law programme on the basis of CLAT will start in April.

All the common entrance tests (CETs) of the university will be conducted offline from April 27 to May 12 on OMR sheet like last year. Counselling will start in the first week of June and will be completed by July 31 for other programmes and the new academic session will start from August 1, the release said. The spot/ mop up round of counselling will also be completed by August 14, it added