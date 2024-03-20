Internship For PG Students At NIPCCD: Apply By March 31

NIPCCD

Mumbai: The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) in New Delhi has announced its much-awaited internship program for the year 2024, aimed at postgraduate and research students passionate about contributing to the field of Women & Child Development.

The NIPCCD Internship 2024 is designed to provide an immersive experience to students interested in understanding the intricacies of training and research in Women & Child Development schemes and programs. This initiative aims to nurture talent, enhance skills, and foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within this vital sector.

About the Internship:

The internship is open to postgraduate and research students currently enrolled in various universities and recognized research institutes across the country. It serves as a platform for young minds to engage with real-world issues, policies, and practices in Women & Child Development.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be postgraduate or research students pursuing studies related to social sciences, development studies, or allied fields. Applicants are expected to demonstrate a keen interest and commitment to the welfare of women and children.

Prizes & Rewards:

Selected interns will receive a monthly honorarium of up to ₹5,000 along with other incentives. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and practical experience through their engagement with experts in the field.

Application Process:

Prospective interns can apply for the program via email or post to the following address:

NIPCCD, Coordination Unit

5 Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas

New Delhi – 110016

Email ID: pu-nipccd@gov.in

The deadline for submitting applications is March 31, 2024. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for detailed information and guidelines regarding the application process.

For more information and updates, visit the official website of NIPCCD.