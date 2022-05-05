International Open Week begins at UTS Sydney

Australia: The University of Technology in Sydney has opened their International Open Week registrations. The four-day event will potentially pique student’s interest in international education in Australia, as it also marks the return of foreign students to their colleges after two years of the strict border closure.

International Open Week conducts online masterclasses and orientation sessions that introduce the students to the University’s renowned faculty members and schools. The Health and School of Communication faculty are a part of the induction. The event helps students tap into potential interests that might flourish into lifelong career paths.

Akash Arora, an Indian student, formalized his journalism experience by finishing his Master of Journalism at UTS. The course helped him navigate through versatile media platforms while honing his ability to write compelling news stories. After graduating, he went on to become a print journalist with heralded Australian publications such as Daily Telegraph and Gourmet Traveler. He also found various opportunities in London as well as New York.



"What UTS taught me was not print journalism; it taught me good journalism. What that means is I can apply good journalism, with a bit of training and adapting, to any media," says Arora who is now a digital journalist and an editor at SBS, an Australian broadcaster SBS.

For him, his time at UTS also acted as a gateway to Australian culture.

"In journalism, you need to be able to catch the pulse of your audience and it's very hard when you don't always understand the cultural nuances. The skills I got from UTS all those years ago helped me compete for bylines with people who were very familiar with the Australian culture and landscape."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:10 PM IST