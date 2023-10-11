International Day Of The Girl Child 2023: 5 Top Govt Schemes Aiding Education Of Girls In India

Representative image

International Girl Child Day is observed annually on October 11. The day aims to focus on the importance of girls' education, their rights, and promoting gender equality.

If you are celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child, it is important to know several schemes running by the Government of India to curb practices like female foeticide, female infanticide and empower girl children across the nation like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” which is one major scheme that has gained immense popularity in the past few years.

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, we take a look at the top 5 lesser-known schemes, that a girl child can avail for education and other well-being. Most of these schemes offer tax benefits and better interest rates as well.

1. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) scheme, launched on January 22, 2015 in Panipat, Haryana, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims at the betterment of the girl child in the country by abolishing sex determination, gender discrimination, protection of girls, and higher participation of girls in education and other fields.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened for a girl child in the banks with a minimum deposit of Rs 250 and maximum deposit of Rs 1.5 Lakh in a financial year. Account can be opened in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years. The maturity period is 21 years, or, till the girl is married after attaining the age of 18 years. SSY offers an interest rate of 7.6 per cent annually.

2. CBSE Udaan scheme

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) launched the scheme in 2014), to promote enrolment of girl students in prestigious engineering institutions and minimize the teaching gap between school education and engineering entrance examinations.

If the beneficiary girl student acquires a seat in IIT or NIT or any other centrally-funded Technical Education Institutions and secured a minimum of 75% in the Udaan classes, they can then avail financial aid in terms of tuition fees, admission fees, and hostel expenses. Any Indian girl with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh is eligible for the scheme.

3. Dhana Lakshmi scheme

Women and Child Development Organization in India launched the scheme in 2008. All girl children born after November 8, 2008, and registered in the scheme and under the government can avail an initial cash incentive of Rs 5,000. The family of the girl child received a total of Rs 5,750 as a cash incentive to educate the girl child till 8th standard.

4. National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

Through this scheme, the Ministry of Education aims to promote enrolment of girl child in the age group of 14-18 at secondary stage, especially those who passed Class VIII, and to encourage the secondary education of such girls. A sum of Rs 3000 is deposited in the name of eligible unmarried girls as fixed deposit on enrolment in class IX. They are entitled to withdraw it, along with interest, upon reaching 18 years of age and passing Class X examination.

Launched in 2008, the scheme covers all girls belonging to SC/ST communities who pass class VIII and all girls who complete class VIII examination from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (irrespective of whether they belong to SC/ ST), and later get enrolled in class IX in State/ UT Government, Government-aided and Local Body schools.

5. Balika Samridhi Yojana

Balika Samriddhi Yojana was launched on October 2, 1997, to mark the Gandhi Jayanti celebration that year and aims to raise the overall status of the girl-child and bringing about a positive change in family and community attitudes.

The scheme covers up two girl children born on or after 15th August, 1997, in a family living below poverty line as defined by the Government of India. BMS is given as one time grant of Rs 500/- to mother giving birth to a girl child of B.P.L. families.

