Intelligence Bureau Announces 660 Vacancies For Various Positions, Check Now!

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is now accepting applications for multiple positions. They are seeking eligible and interested candidates to apply for roles such as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Security Assistant/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Civil Works, Junior Intelligence Officer-I, Halwai Cum Cook, Caretaker, Personal Assistant, and Printing Press Operator. In total, there are 660 vacancies available in this IB Recruitment 2024 campaign.

Applicants should note that the maximum age limit for these positions is 56 years. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary in Level 8 of the pay matrix, ranging from Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Additionally. the minimum tenure of deputation for these positions will be either 3 or 5 years, depending on the Recruitment Rules (RRs) of the specific post applied for. The tenure can be further extended up to a maximum of 7 years. Also, individuals will be eligible for various perks during their tenure, including a Special Security Allowance, extra salary compensation for duties performed on non-working days, uniform allowance, and more.

Here's a brief overview of some of the positions available and their eligibility criteria:

1. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive (80 vacancies): Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university and possess two years of experience in security or intelligence work.

2. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive (136 vacancies): Applicants should have a graduation degree or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work. Knowledge of computers is desirable.

3. Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive (120 vacancies): Matriculate or equivalent candidates with five years of service in level 4 of the pay matrix are eligible.

4. Security Assistant/Executive (100 vacancies): Matriculate or equivalent candidates with field experience in intelligence work are preferred.

5. Printing Press Operator (1 vacancy): Candidates should have proficiency in operating and maintaining Gestetner machines.

Interested candidates are advised to review the specific eligibility criteria for each position before applying. The last date for submitting applications and other details can be found on the official IB recruitment portal.