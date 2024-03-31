 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Assured Teacher's Job, Duped Of ₹10 Lakh
According to police sources, the accused assured Sangharatna Gaikwad, the victim, of a teacher's job at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar primary school in Balirampur and extracted a total amount of ₹9,75,000 from him as a donation. However, the scammers did not provide him with an appointment letter, leading Gaikwad to demand the return of his money. The accused agreed to this.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
In a recent incident in Nanded, a youth was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of securing him a teacher's job in a school. Upon realizing that he had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint against seven people at the Nanded rural police station.

Despite repeated demands, they did not return the money to Gaikwad, prompting him to file a complaint against them with the Nanded rural police station. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities.

