Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Assured Teacher's Job, Duped Of ₹10 Lakh

Indore: Two Men From Dubai And Gujarat Booked For Fraud In Separate Cases

In a recent incident in Nanded, a youth was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of securing him a teacher's job in a school. Upon realizing that he had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint against seven people at the Nanded rural police station.

According to police sources, the accused assured Sangharatna Gaikwad, the victim, of a teacher's job at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar primary school in Balirampur and extracted a total amount of ₹9,75,000 from him as a donation. However, the scammers did not provide him with an appointment letter, leading Gaikwad to demand the return of his money. The accused agreed to this.

Despite repeated demands, they did not return the money to Gaikwad, prompting him to file a complaint against them with the Nanded rural police station. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities.